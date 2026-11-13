Wayne’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, with solid options from schools to healthcare offices and big-box retail. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance )

Allied Universal (for ) Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Mornings and afternoons, Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Hands-on cleaning role in commercial buildings: floors, restrooms, trash, windows, and light floor-care equipment. Good fit if you want steady hours, on-the-job training, and don’t mind moving between different client sites.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Pay range info linked in posting (not listed in ad text)

Keeps the warehouse and grounds in shape: floor machines, basic repairs, painting, snow/ice cleanup, trash and baler/compactor work. Comes with Costco’s well-known benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and needs open availability.

Employer: Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time, evenings

Salary: Starting at $52,500/year

School Year: 2026–2027, posting closes 11/22/2026

School-based custodial job focused on a safe, clean, comfortable environment for students and staff. Comes with medical, dental, prescription insurance, paid holidays, personal and sick days; requires a high school diploma, NJ residency, and a criminal history background check.

Employer: Basic Home Infusion

Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $32.00–$38.00/hour

More of a facilities/operations leadership track role: you’ll coordinate projects, vendors, leases, safety, and office operations across multiple sites. Great for someone with 2–3 years in operations or facilities who wants to grow into bigger project or operations management roles, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), FSA, life insurance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.