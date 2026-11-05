🏥 Wayne, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Wayne’s healthcare scene is busy right now—great mix of clinics, rehab centers, and private practices hiring. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wayne Smiles

Wayne Smiles Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Part-time (2 half days/week, 2–6 pm)

Pay: $50–$60/hour

Pediatric dental office with a small, happy team and all 30-minute pediatric hygiene visits. You pick any 2 days (Mon–Thu, 2–6 pm), perfect if you want to add a few hours around another job.

Employer: Avalon Rehabilitation & Care Center

Avalon Rehabilitation & Care Center Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Full-time (PRN also available)

Full-time (PRN also available) Pay: Not listed (described as Premium Pay)

Skilled nursing/rehab setting looking for a PT to handle assessments, rehab programs, and long-term care patients. Comes with premium pay, perks, and a team-focused atmosphere.

Employer: Healthcare Recruitment Counselors (multispecialty practice)

Healthcare Recruitment Counselors (multispecialty practice) Primary Location: Wayne, NJ (plus Clifton, Jersey City, Hoboken, Paramus, Randolph)

(plus Clifton, Jersey City, Hoboken, Paramus, Randolph) Type: Full-time

Pay: $200,000–$300,000 base salary + bonus, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) & profit sharing

Surgically focused DPM role with a growing multispecialty group and multiple North Jersey offices. Strong base pay, bonus potential, and full benefits for someone who wants a long-term surgical career home.

Employer: Katalyst Performance & Rehab

Katalyst Performance & Rehab Location: Wayne, NJ

Type: Part-time/Per diem (expected 20–30 hours/week )

Part-time/Per diem (expected ) Pay: $30–$42/hour

Outpatient sports medicine and orthopedic rehab clinic working with athletes, active adults, and post-op patients. New grads welcome, with mentorship and a performance-focused, hands-on environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedule are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.