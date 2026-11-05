📣 Wayne, NJ Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles With Growth Potential

Wayne’s a solid spot right now if you like talking to people and closing deals. These roles range from flexible part-time to full-time career tracks with serious long-term upside.

Employer: Infinity by Marvin

Infinity by Marvin Location: Wayne, NJ (Costco + local retail events)

(Costco + local retail events) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20/hour base + unlimited bonuses (often $25–$35+/hr)

Chat with shoppers, spark interest in premium windows and doors, and book in-home consultations—no cold calling or hard selling. Flexible schedule, paid training, and a clear path into higher-earning sales and leadership roles if you want to grow.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: Wayne, NJ area

Type: Full-time, independent contractor (100% commission)

Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+ (commission-based, uncapped)

Run your own local magazine and digital ad business, meeting face-to-face with small business owners and selling them community-focused marketing. You set your schedule, get structured training and daily coaching, and build a book of business that can pay you for years.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Wayne, NJ (Northern New Jersey Market)

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, in-office)

Level: Entry-level path to Financial Advisor

Support Financial Advisors, handle client service, and learn the wealth management business while you study for your SIE, Series 7, and 66 with dedicated paid study time. This is a structured career track role with world-class training, one-on-one coaching, and a clear path to becoming a Merrill Financial Advisor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has nearby territories or related roles. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.