🛒 Wayne, NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Hourly Pay

Wayne’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local shops all hiring. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Suit Store Outlet

The Suit Store Outlet Location: Training in Wayne, NJ ; store in East Hanover, NJ

Training in ; store in Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a men’s formalwear role where you help customers pick suits, manage fittings, and handle wedding groups. Must work Saturdays, be open to weekends/holidays, and be willing to work in East Hanover after training. Benefits include generous PTO, 401(k), health insurance, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Ann Taylor

Location: Willowbrook Mall, Wayne, NJ 07470

Willowbrook Mall, Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.92 – $21.15/hour

Help women style outfits for work, events, and everyday life while acting as a brand ambassador. You’ll build customer relationships, offer styling appointments, and enjoy merchandise discounts, a 401(k), and chances for growth across sister brands (benefits depend on role and eligibility).

Employer: Michaels

Location: Store NWK–Wayne, Wayne, NJ

Store NWK–Wayne, Type: Part-time

Total Base Pay Range: $15.92 – $18.50/hour

Great if you like quieter shifts and don’t mind physical work. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, help keep the store looking good, and may assist with checkout and online order pickup. Must be 16+, able to stand, lift, and work nights, weekends, and early mornings; team members get employee discounts and may access broader benefits depending on eligibility.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 20 Mountainview Blvd, Wayne, NJ 07470

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $22.00 – $27.50/hour

Front-line banking role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, payments, and everyday questions. Needs 6+ months of customer interaction experience, comfort with cash handling, and ability to work Saturdays. Offers a strong benefits package, including health benefits, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more, plus room to grow in retail banking.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good retail spots in Wayne tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.