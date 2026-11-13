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Wayne
Wayne State fall band concert on Nov. 17
7 days ago
The Wayne State College Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will hold their fall concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Ramsey Theatre in the Peterson Fine Arts Building on the Wayne State campus. The concert is free, open to the public, and will also be livestreamed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wayne State College
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