Savannah Geaghan named TRIO Student of the Month

Wayne State College has named Savannah Geaghan of Burke, S.D., a senior majoring in Elementary Education with a Special Education endorsement, as its TRIO Student of the Month for November. Geaghan is a first-generation college student who has served as a TRIO Peer Mentor, is a member of the Theta Eta Sigma (TES) TRIO Scholars Honor Society, and is active in Christian Student Fellowship, women’s rugby, and the Philomathean President’s Honor Society. She has earned a place on the Dean’s List every semester and plans to teach after graduation in May 2027 before pursuing a master’s degree.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wayne State College