🏭 Wayne, MI Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wayne’s auto plants are busy, and it shows—there are solid manufacturing roles here with good pay and room to grow.

Below are several standout openings in Wayne, MI worth a look this week.

Employer: Insight Global

Insight Global Location: Wayne, MI (onsite, plant environment)

(onsite, plant environment) Type: 12‑month CONTRACT (W2)

Pay: $32–$35/hour

You’ll be the go‑to expert on torque, fasteners, and power tools, making sure the assembly line runs with top‑tier precision. This role is hands‑on on the floor, leading torque studies, fixing tricky joint issues, and owning tool strategy (Atlas Copco, Stanley) while getting day‑one medical, dental, and vision, plus 401(k) after 90 days and paid sick time.

Employer: EPITEC

Location: Wayne, MI (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: 1‑year W2 CONTRACT

Pay: $35.16/hour

Very similar scope to the role above, but through a different employer and with a set hourly rate. You’ll support automotive assembly, lead torque and joint analysis, manage power tools (Atlas Copco/Stanley), and drive error‑proofing and process improvements in a high‑volume plant.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Wayne, MI (plant role; position listed as hybrid with hub access)

(plant role; position listed as hybrid with hub access) Type: Full‑time

Salary Range: $112,680 – $212,760/year

Lead an entire crew in a major Ford manufacturing plant, driving safety, quality, flow, and people development. This is a leadership‑track role with union interaction, coaching Team Managers and Process Coaches, and comes with immediate medical, dental, and vision, vehicle discounts, tuition help, generous holidays, and strong family benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.