State offers diabetes self-management education

The Tennessee Department of Health is urging people living with diabetes, especially those recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, to ask their health care provider for a referral to Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) programs. DSMES can be done one-on-one or in groups and helps with education, nutrition, emotional needs, and new challenges, and should be repeated about every 1–2 years or when needs change. Learn more about diabetes resources in Tennessee at tn.gov/health/diabetes and find a DSMES program near you at adces.org/program-finder.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tennessee Department of Health