📢 Estate notice for Johnna E. Kuhn (Canaan Township)

The estate of Johnna E. Kuhn, late of Canaan Township, Wayne County, PA, is now being handled by Executor Paul K. Kuhn.

If you:

Believe the estate owes you money, or

Owe money to the estate,

you are asked to send your claim or payment to:

The Honesdale National Bank – Trust Department

724 Main Street, P.O. Box 350

Honesdale, PA 18431

for the attention of Executor Paul K. Kuhn.

Notice dates are November 12, 19, and 24, 2026.

Reference number: LSOM0632859.

Use the original legal notice for any official or time-sensitive actions.