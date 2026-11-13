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Wayne County
📢 Estate claims notice for Johnna E. Kuhn in Canaan Township
11 days ago
📢 Estate notice for Johnna E. Kuhn (Canaan Township)
The estate of Johnna E. Kuhn, late of Canaan Township, Wayne County, PA, is now being handled by Executor Paul K. Kuhn.
If you:
- Believe the estate owes you money, or
- Owe money to the estate,
you are asked to send your claim or payment to:
The Honesdale National Bank – Trust Department
724 Main Street, P.O. Box 350
Honesdale, PA 18431
for the attention of Executor Paul K. Kuhn.
Notice dates are November 12, 19, and 24, 2026.
Reference number: LSOM0632859.
Use the original legal notice for any official or time-sensitive actions.
More Info: Estate Notice: Johnna E. Kuhn of Canaan Township, ...
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