📅 Public invited to Drug & Alcohol Advisory Board meeting

The Wayne County Drug and Alcohol Commission Advisory Board will hold its monthly meeting on November 24, 2026, at 3:45 p.m.

• Where: Wayne County Drug and Alcohol office, 318 Tenth Street, Honesdale, PA

• Format: Hybrid – attend in person or virtually

• Who can attend: The public is invited

If you want to join virtually, call the office at 570-253-6022 to get the login information.

This is a chance to listen in on or observe discussions related to drug and alcohol services in Wayne County.