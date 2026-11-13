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📅 Public invited to Nov. 24 Drug & Alcohol Board meeting
📅 Public invited to Drug & Alcohol Advisory Board meeting
The Wayne County Drug and Alcohol Commission Advisory Board will hold its monthly meeting on November 24, 2026, at 3:45 p.m.
• Where: Wayne County Drug and Alcohol office, 318 Tenth Street, Honesdale, PA
• Format: Hybrid – attend in person or virtually
• Who can attend: The public is invited
If you want to join virtually, call the office at 570-253-6022 to get the login information.
This is a chance to listen in on or observe discussions related to drug and alcohol services in Wayne County.
More Info: Wayne County Drug and Alcohol Commission Advisory ...
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