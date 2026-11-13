undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wayne County
Wayne County WIC highlights services for families
8 days ago
The Wayne County WIC program recently shared information with the Orrville Exchange Club about services that help local families, including nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy food benefits, and links to other community resources. WIC uses these supports to help moms, babies, and young children build healthy foundations across Wayne County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wayne County Health Department-Ohio
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.