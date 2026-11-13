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Wayne County
Nominations Open for 2027 Volunteer Service Award
7 days ago
United Way of Wayne County is accepting nominations for the 2027 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, which honors individuals and groups who give their time to help the community in Wayne County. Nominations are due by January 29, 2027, at 5:00 PM. Learn more and submit a nomination here: unitedwayne.org/volunteer
This content is adapted from materials provided by United Way of Wayne County, North Carolina
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