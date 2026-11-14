Wayland’s food scene is busy, and local chains are hiring leaders to keep things running smooth. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and clear growth paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Wayland, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$21.00 per hour + cash incentives

Help run shifts, lead the crew, and keep guests happy. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, free/discounted meals, paid sick leave/PTO, tuition help, 401(k), and medical, dental, vision—plus lots of training and advancement.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Wayland, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,900–$73,905 per year + cash incentives

Lead the whole restaurant: people, budget, inventory, and guest experience. This is a strong fit if you have 1+ year leading a team or military service, want 15–25 days paid vacation, tuition assistance, 401(k), and full health benefits, and like making big decisions in a fast-paced spot.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Wayland, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (range not listed)

Support the Restaurant Leader with customer service, food quality, and store standards. Good for someone with supervisory or restaurant experience who wants strong training, promote-from-within growth, PTO, holiday premium pay, 401(k), health coverage, and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.