🍽️ Wayland, MA Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wayland’s food scene is busy right now—cafes, schools, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like early shifts, steady hours, and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels / Location: 44 Main St, Wayland, MA

Einstein Bros Bagels / Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.57–$21.86/hour + tips

Stores close by 2–3 PM, so you keep your evenings free. You’ll help run shifts, open/close the store, coach team members, and keep things moving during the morning rush. Comes with flexible schedule, PTO after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Menus & Venues / URBN (Terrain Café)

Location: Wayland, MA

Wayland, MA Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see at this garden-to-table, seasonal restaurant. You’ll greet and seat guests, manage reservations and waitlists (OpenTable), and keep the flow smooth during busy services. Full-time staff may access medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and discounts across URBN brands.

Employer: Wayland Public Schools

Location: Loker Elementary, Wayland, MA

Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)

Pay: From $23.00/hour

School-hours food service role helping prep and serve meals, run the register, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you want daytime, school-year hours plus access to health, dental, and vision benefits for eligible staff.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.