Waycross has some wonderful young pups hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these adoptable sweethearts at Ware County Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Ware County Animal Services

Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA Phone: (912) 490-2010

Brodie is a medium-sized young boy looking for a fresh start with a loving family. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring him home and spend more on the fun stuff like toys and treats.

👉 Meet Brodie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Ware County Animal Services

Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA Phone: (912) 490-2010

Okie is a young medium-mix girl who’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a real home. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow up with your family, Okie could be a great match.

👉 Meet Okie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Ware County Animal Services

Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA Phone: (912) 490-2010

Sinna is another young, medium-sized mix hoping someone will see her and fall in love. With an affordable adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option for families ready to commit to a young dog.

👉 Meet Sinna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waycross, GA, please consider visiting Ware County Animal Services or giving them a call at (912) 490-2010 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.