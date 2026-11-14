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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Waycross, GA
Waycross has some wonderful young pups hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these adoptable sweethearts at Ware County Animal Services would love to meet you.
Brodie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Ware County Animal Services
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Phone: (912) 490-2010
Brodie is a medium-sized young boy looking for a fresh start with a loving family. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring him home and spend more on the fun stuff like toys and treats.
👉 Meet Brodie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Okie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Ware County Animal Services
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Phone: (912) 490-2010
Okie is a young medium-mix girl who’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a real home. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow up with your family, Okie could be a great match.
👉 Meet Okie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sinna
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Ware County Animal Services
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Phone: (912) 490-2010
Sinna is another young, medium-sized mix hoping someone will see her and fall in love. With an affordable adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option for families ready to commit to a young dog.
👉 Meet Sinna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Waycross, GA, please consider visiting Ware County Animal Services or giving them a call at (912) 490-2010 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.