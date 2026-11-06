🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Waycross, GA at Memorial Satilla

Waycross healthcare is busy and growing, and Memorial Satilla Health is hiring across nursing and physician roles. If you’re looking to stay local and build your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Memorial Satilla Health (HCA Healthcare)

Memorial Satilla Health (HCA Healthcare) Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA Type: Full-time , night shift

, night shift Salary: Not listed

Med Surg RNs here provide high-quality, patient-centered care using the “Assess, Perform, Teach, Manage” model. This role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition and loan assistance) and the chance to grow inside a 230+ bed acute-care hospital that “cares like family.”

Employer: Memorial Satilla Health (HCA Healthcare)

Memorial Satilla Health (HCA Healthcare) Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA Type: Full-time , paid residency

, paid residency Salary: Not listed

This year-long HCA Healthcare Residency Program is built for new nurses stepping out of school. You’ll get preceptorship, monthly education, simulations, and mentoring, plus full benefits and support while you build real-world clinical and critical thinking skills in a busy community hospital.

Employer: Memorial Satilla Health / HCA Physician Services Group

Memorial Satilla Health / HCA Physician Services Group Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA Type: Full-time OBGYN

OBGYN Salary: Highly competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Join a well-established, growing OBGYN practice with 2 full-time OBGYNs and 2 NPs, shared call (up to 10 days/month), and a strong referral base. The hospital offers LDR rooms, a Level II NICU, DaVinci robot, and expanding mother/baby rooms, plus a full benefits package, PTO, CME allowance, and occurrence-based malpractice.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.