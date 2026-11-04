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🛒 Waycross, GA Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Waycross retail is hiring across big names right now, from auto care to store management. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with some strong hourly pay on the table.
Auto Care Center Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #556
- Location: 2425 Memorial Dr, Waycross, GA 31503
- Pay: $17 – $30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Part-Time, opening & morning shifts
Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package for eligible part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.
Firearms Associate
- Employer: Rural King
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-Time
Help customers choose firearms, ammo, and accessories while following all safety and legal rules. Good fit if you know firearms and like sales; offers training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and store discounts.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Pay: $25.00/hour starting, $26.00/hour in Year 2
- Hours: About 38 hours per week
- Type: Full-Time
Lead daily store operations, support and train the team, and help keep the store running smoothly. This is a strong step-up role if you have a few years of retail experience and want steady hours and clear pay growth.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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