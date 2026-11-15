Here are some free items your neighbors in Waxahachie are giving away. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.

Item: Free fire wood

Condition: Needs to be cut and split

Location: Sunrise Village, Waxahachie, TX

Category: Garden / outdoor use

Pile of free fire wood available in Sunrise Village. The wood still needs to be cut and split, so this is best for someone with tools and time to process it. Great for future campfires or a fire pit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free plastic totes, organizing boxes, and trays

Condition: Not stated (assume used)

Location: Garden Valley Ranch, Waxahachie, TX – 202 Ghost Rider Rd.

Category: Other / home organization

A neighbor is giving away plastic totes and organizing boxes and trays. Perfect for cleaning up closets, garages, or kids’ rooms. All items are FREE and ready for pickup at 202 Ghost Rider Rd. in Garden Valley Ranch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 4 decorative glass vases

Details: Includes two red and two green vases

Location: North East Meadows, Waxahachie, TX

Category: Home decor and accessories

A set of four glass vases is up for grabs: two red and two green. Nice for table centerpieces, holiday decor, or adding color to a shelf.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Loveseat and sectional sofa

Condition: Not stated

Location: Alysa Ln / Bearden Rd, Waxahachie, TX

Category: Home decor and accessories / furniture

Someone near Alysa Ln and Bearden Rd is giving away a loveseat and a sectional sofa. Great if you’re furnishing a living room on a budget. Check the listing for any photos and pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Waxahachie tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.