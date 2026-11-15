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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Waxahachie Right Now
Here are some free items your neighbors in Waxahachie are giving away. If you see something you need, reach out fast before it’s gone.
Free fire wood
Item: Free fire wood
Condition: Needs to be cut and split
Location: Sunrise Village, Waxahachie, TX
Category: Garden / outdoor use
Pile of free fire wood available in Sunrise Village. The wood still needs to be cut and split, so this is best for someone with tools and time to process it. Great for future campfires or a fire pit.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free household, organizing things
Item: Free plastic totes, organizing boxes, and trays
Condition: Not stated (assume used)
Location: Garden Valley Ranch, Waxahachie, TX – 202 Ghost Rider Rd.
Category: Other / home organization
A neighbor is giving away plastic totes and organizing boxes and trays. Perfect for cleaning up closets, garages, or kids’ rooms. All items are FREE and ready for pickup at 202 Ghost Rider Rd. in Garden Valley Ranch.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Decorative Glass Vases
Item: Set of 4 decorative glass vases
Details: Includes two red and two green vases
Location: North East Meadows, Waxahachie, TX
Category: Home decor and accessories
A set of four glass vases is up for grabs: two red and two green. Nice for table centerpieces, holiday decor, or adding color to a shelf.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free!!!
Item: Loveseat and sectional sofa
Condition: Not stated
Location: Alysa Ln / Bearden Rd, Waxahachie, TX
Category: Home decor and accessories / furniture
Someone near Alysa Ln and Bearden Rd is giving away a loveseat and a sectional sofa. Great if you’re furnishing a living room on a budget. Check the listing for any photos and pickup details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Waxahachie tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.