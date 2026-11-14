Waxahachie has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

Below are several solid options in customer service and retail you can apply to today.

Employer: Atwoods Ranch & Home

Atwoods Ranch & Home Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Key holder role where you help open/close the store, run the cash registers, and support the team with customer service, inventory, and merchandising. Good fit if you have at least a year of retail experience and want flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and room to advance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor on your shift, making sure customers get great service, online orders and returns are handled right, and opening/closing tasks are done. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition help; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: InterBank

Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role handling customer transactions, cash, and basic data entry while keeping a friendly, professional tone. Good for someone detail-oriented with strong money-handling and computer skills; training is held at the bank’s Graham, TX training center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always keep looking while you interview. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Waxahachie.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.