Looking for a loyal friend in Waxahachie? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $82

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

Butter is an adult Husky/Pit mix waiting at Waxahachie Animal Services for her new person. If you’re looking for a more mature dog instead of a tiny puppy, Butter could be a great match.

👉 Meet Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

Butternut is a baby Husky/Pit mix with a budget-friendly adoption fee. She’s young and ready to learn all the basics with a patient family.

👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

Gravy is a male Husky/Pit puppy, part of the same adorable group of pups at the shelter. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, he may be your guy.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

Biscuit is another sweet Husky/Pit puppy looking for a forever home. With a low adoption fee, he’s a great option for someone ready to invest time in training and socializing a young dog.

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Chow Chow mix

German Shepherd Dog / Chow Chow mix Age: Young (about 2 years old )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Good with: Kids and other dogs

Background: Adopted as a puppy from Dallas Animal Services

Adopted as a puppy from Dallas Animal Services Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Waxahachie, TX)

Loki is a sweet family dog who already knows how to live in a home and gets along well with children and other dogs. At about 2 years old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and active.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waxahachie, TX, please consider visiting Waxahachie Animal Services or reaching out to Loki’s private owner through the listing. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.