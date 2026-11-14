🏥 Waxahachie Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Strong Pay

Waxahachie’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for therapists and clinicians who want steady hours and good pay.

Here are several local roles worth a look:

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide patient-centered preventive and periodontal care in a modern, multi-location clinic. You’ll handle cleanings, perio therapy, X-rays, and patient education while working closely with dentists and a team that follows clear clinical protocols.

Employer: Green Oaks Physical Therapy

Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$95,000 base + monthly productivity bonus, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient ortho role with a therapist-owned group that’s big on mentorship and growth. Flexible weekday schedule (no weekends), gradual caseload ramp-up, CE support, and clear paths to leadership make this a strong fit for both new grads and experienced PTs.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Waxahachie, TX (school-based, local contract)

Type: Full-time, 13-week local contract

Pay: $52.25–$56.30 per hour + $3,000 assignment bonus (conditions apply)

Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts, ASAP start

Work directly with students on speech and language needs, write IEPs, and team up with teachers and families. Comes with day-one benefits, CE access, 401(k), and strong support from a well-known education-focused staffing agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.