🔧 Waxahachie TX Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Waxahachie has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from school district grounds to retail cleaning to industrial maintenance. Good options whether you want steady daytime work or rotating shifts with higher pay.

Employer: Waxahachie Independent School District

Waxahachie Independent School District Location: Waxahachie, TX (district-wide)

(district-wide) Type: Full-time, 260 duty days , non-exempt

, non-exempt Salary: Not listed (Auxiliary Pay Scale)

Keep the school district’s grounds and athletic fields safe and looking sharp. You’ll mow, trim, care for trees and flower beds, help prep sports fields, and assist with sprinkler systems using tractors, mowers, and other power tools.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 1700 N HWY 77, Suite 110, Waxahachie, TX

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $13.00–$13.50 per hour

Help keep the store clean and welcoming, with a focus on floor care (scrubber, buffer, mopping, vacuuming). You’ll be cross-trained in other areas of the store and get access to a wide range of TJX benefits and discounts.

Employer: International Paper – Waxahachie Sheet Feeder

Location: 200 Butcher Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $34.97 per hour

Bonuses: $1,500 sign-on (paid in 3 parts) + retention bonuses

(paid in 3 parts) + Schedule: Day shift for training, then rotating 12-hour shifts

Hands-on role keeping plant equipment running: diagnose and repair mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems, do preventive maintenance, and handle welding and fabrication. Good fit if you have strong mechanical skills, can read prints/diagrams, and are open to rotating shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.