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🐱 Friendly Waxahachie Cats Looking for Loving Homes
There are several sweet cats waiting at Waxahachie Animal Services for someone to take them home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit the shelter.
Gandalf
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $54
- Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services
- Phone: (469) 309-4150
Gandalf is a handsome tan adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Gandalf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Female Kitten (Domestic Mediumhair)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services
- Phone: (469) 309-4150
This fluffy gray baby girl is a medium-haired kitten who will need gentle handling and playtime as she grows. Kittens do best with lots of interaction and patience.
👉 Meet this gray female kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Male Kitten (Domestic Shorthair)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services
- Phone: (469) 309-4150
A shorthaired gray boy, this kitten is at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet this gray male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Kitten (Domestic Shorthair)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services
- Phone: (469) 309-4150
Another adorable gray shorthair kitten is also waiting. If you’ve ever thought about adopting a pair so they can grow up together, this might be a good match with one of the other gray babies.
👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Cat (Domestic Mediumhair) – Listing 1
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $54
- Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services
- Phone: (469) 309-4150
This sleek black medium-haired adult cat is ready for a quiet, steady home. Adult cats often have more predictable personalities and energy levels.
👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Cat (Domestic Mediumhair) – Listing 2
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $54
- Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services
- Phone: (469) 309-4150
Another beautiful black medium-haired adult is also posted. Black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful companions.
👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Cat (Domestic Shorthair)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $54
- Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services
- Phone: (469) 309-4150
This shorthaired black adult cat has a classic sleek coat and is hoping for a safe indoor home and a soft place to nap.
👉 Meet this black shorthair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Waxahachie, TX, please consider stopping by Waxahachie Animal Services or calling (469) 309-4150 to ask about these cats. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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