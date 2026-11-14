There are several sweet cats waiting at Waxahachie Animal Services for someone to take them home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit the shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption fee: $54

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

Gandalf is a handsome tan adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Gandalf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

This fluffy gray baby girl is a medium-haired kitten who will need gentle handling and playtime as she grows. Kittens do best with lots of interaction and patience.

👉 Meet this gray female kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

A shorthaired gray boy, this kitten is at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet this gray male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

Another adorable gray shorthair kitten is also waiting. If you’ve ever thought about adopting a pair so they can grow up together, this might be a good match with one of the other gray babies.

👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $54

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

This sleek black medium-haired adult cat is ready for a quiet, steady home. Adult cats often have more predictable personalities and energy levels.

👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $54

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

Another beautiful black medium-haired adult is also posted. Black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful companions.

👉 Meet this black adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $54

Shelter: Waxahachie Animal Services

Phone: (469) 309-4150

This shorthaired black adult cat has a classic sleek coat and is hoping for a safe indoor home and a soft place to nap.

👉 Meet this black shorthair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waxahachie, TX, please consider stopping by Waxahachie Animal Services or calling (469) 309-4150 to ask about these cats. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.