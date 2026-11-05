Free youth substance use awareness event Nov. 9

REACH Council will host Awareness to Action: A Community Approach to Protecting Today’s Youth on Monday, November 9 at the Waxahachie Civic Center, featuring experts from Tall Cop Says Stop (Jermaine Galloway), the DEA, UNT Health Science Center, and a parent sharing their family’s story. The free event will cover current substance use trends, warning signs, and ways to help protect and support youth, and offers CEUs and TCOLE hours for eligible attendees; advance registration is required. Register here: https://bit.ly/47zzHsH

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waxahachie Chamber