🛒 Waxahachie TX Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Waxahachie’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and clubs drawing in more shoppers every month. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local customer-facing jobs are worth a look.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.75/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (per listing)

Lead the tire bay team at BJ’s, handling tire sales, installs, and repairs while keeping members happy and safe. This role is great if you have tire/auto knowledge and want leadership experience plus solid benefits like weekly pay, PTO, and health coverage.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Host fun in-store demos, share samples, and talk customers through product features to boost sales and build community. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, love food, and want flexible hours in a busy grocery setting.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Waxahachie, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store, coach teammates, and keep the sales floor looking sharp while helping customers find shoes they love. This is a nice step up if you have some retail or team lead experience and like perks such as 30% shoe discounts and a relaxed dress code.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.