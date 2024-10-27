Woman found dead after shooting in Newport News, police seek information

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Newport News Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Nettles Drive in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, a woman was located in a car with at least one visible gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area and forensics are on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

