    • WAVY News 10

    Chesterfield apartment fire displaces three adults, three dogs

    By Kendal McAuley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faUKM_0wNpBol400

    CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning that displaced three adults and three dogs.

    A little before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Chesterfield fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Trotters Lane for a report of an apartment fire.

    According to the fire department, the first crews to arrive on the scene located a kitchen fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system in the apartment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9olx_0wNpBol400
    (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS)

    There were no reported injuries. Damage from the fire was limited to only one apartment, but two other units had water damage.

    Chesterfield fire crews confirmed three adults and three dogs are displaced and are currently being assisted by property management.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

