Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAVY News 10

    Steve’s Setlist: Front #2 on the way!

    By Steve Fundaro,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs6De_0wLXQ8Q600

    We’re behind Cold Front #1… and await the arrival of Cold Front #2 this weekend. We’ll get our cool, fall-like weather reinforced this weekend and things shape up beautifully for our fall festivities. Unfortunately… there’s no rain in the forecast any time soon…

    Track 1
    Second Hand News by Fleetwood Mac
    After cool sunshine from start to finish on Friday, temperatures rebound quickly Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon. This is ahead of the arrival of our second cold front sometime early Saturday afternoon. No rain is expected from said front, other than a sprinkle or two, so expect some passing clouds Saturday and then a nice, fresh cool down Sunday.

    Track 2
    Where’s My Mind by The Pixies
    The cool sunshine sets up Sunday and holds through the majority of next week… and it has us questioning, where’s the rain?? Not anytime soon that’s for sure… the dry pattern will stick around through the weekend and for the majority of next week.

    Track 3
    Monster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett
    While we need some rainfall, the stubborn dry pattern means good news for all the trick-or-treaters on Halloween. As of now, things look dry through the spooky Thursday next week with the big area of high pressure sliding offshore. Looks like we’ll have some passing clouds throughout the day and things could trend warmer with highs in the 70s!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjWGL_0wLXQ8Q600

    For now, enjoy the beautiful autumnal weekend of weather!

    -Steve

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    Related Search

    Fall weather forecastRain predictionsHalloween weatherCold front arrivalNexstar media , Inc.Weather

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WAVY News 1022 hours ago
    Celtics-Wizards Game Delayed After Ref Collides With Waiter, Spills Drinks
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge says use of license plate cameras in Richmond-area robbery investigations did not violate 4th Amendment
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Party involving NCCU students shuts down roads in Durham, police say
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    CDC recommends lower age for people to get vaccine against pneumonia
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Parents like cell phone ban, with reservations
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Video shows how Missouri elder lived in home with 175 cats
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    NPD: Man fatally stabbed at Tinee Giant, suspect in custody
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    2 arrested in 2023 Sampson County ‘targeted’ quintuple murders
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Man sentenced on gun and drug charges as well as failure to appear in Norfolk
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Chrysler Museum staff to transform into living art for Halloween
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Los Angeles DA recommends resentencing Menendez brothers
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Why only the Quarter Pounder was linked
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    WAVY News 1018 hours ago
    Walmart pet costumes that will look purr-fect this year
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Sam’s Club’s new Thanksgiving meal kit feeds 10 for under $100
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Study: Virginia parents want 14 to be the social media age limit
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Monster swordfish breaks California record
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Deputies: Man shot in legs, in recovery in Pasquotank County
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Does the elevator’s ‘door close’ button actually do anything?
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy