Steve’s Setlist: Front #2 on the way!

We’re behind Cold Front #1… and await the arrival of Cold Front #2 this weekend. We’ll get our cool, fall-like weather reinforced this weekend and things shape up beautifully for our fall festivities. Unfortunately… there’s no rain in the forecast any time soon…

Track 1

Second Hand News by Fleetwood Mac

After cool sunshine from start to finish on Friday, temperatures rebound quickly Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon. This is ahead of the arrival of our second cold front sometime early Saturday afternoon. No rain is expected from said front, other than a sprinkle or two, so expect some passing clouds Saturday and then a nice, fresh cool down Sunday.

Track 2

Where’s My Mind by The Pixies

The cool sunshine sets up Sunday and holds through the majority of next week… and it has us questioning, where’s the rain?? Not anytime soon that’s for sure… the dry pattern will stick around through the weekend and for the majority of next week.

Track 3

Monster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

While we need some rainfall, the stubborn dry pattern means good news for all the trick-or-treaters on Halloween. As of now, things look dry through the spooky Thursday next week with the big area of high pressure sliding offshore. Looks like we’ll have some passing clouds throughout the day and things could trend warmer with highs in the 70s!

For now, enjoy the beautiful autumnal weekend of weather!

-Steve

