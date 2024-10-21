Three firearms confiscated within three days at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk International Airport is on the hunt for guns again as people continue to try to bring their firearms through security, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted three firearms from Oct. 17-19. Two guns were caught on Thursday, Oct. 17 while the third was caught a couple days later. This brings the total number of firearms to 32 this year thus far.

The two stopped on the same day included a Newport News man with a .38 caliber handgun. Police arrested him on weapons charges. In addition, a North Carolina resident had a 9 mm handgun that was loaded with 10 bullets. The incidents were not related.

A woman from Chesapeake was stopped with a loaded 9mm handgun on Oct. 19. She told officials she forgot that she had her loaded gun with her. Police arrested her on a weapons charge.

