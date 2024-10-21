Open in App
    • WAVY News 10

    Three firearms confiscated within three days at Norfolk airport

    By Kenzie Finch,

    2 days ago

    NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk International Airport is on the hunt for guns again as people continue to try to bring their firearms through security, officials said.

    The Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted three firearms from Oct. 17-19. Two guns were caught on Thursday, Oct. 17 while the third was caught a couple days later. This brings the total number of firearms to 32 this year thus far.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUo2m_0wFzO3et00
    Courtesy: TSA at Norfolk International Airport

    The two stopped on the same day included a Newport News man with a .38 caliber handgun. Police arrested him on weapons charges. In addition, a North Carolina resident had a 9 mm handgun that was loaded with 10 bullets. The incidents were not related.

    A woman from Chesapeake was stopped with a loaded 9mm handgun on Oct. 19. She told officials she forgot that she had her loaded gun with her. Police arrested her on a weapons charge.

    Continue to check WAVY.com for updates .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    Comments / 1
    Harry Nokhol
    1d ago
    2A doesn't apply on uncle Sam's airplanes. Want to go on a hunting trip? You better drive. Want to be armed and safe on vacation? Too bad.
