Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAVY News 10

    Chick-fil-A launching app with podcasts, animated shows

    By Michael Bartiromo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTfvg_0wFsptHg00

    (NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A, apparently not content to simply supply customers with fried chicken sandwiches and spoonfuls of pimento cheese , is getting into the digital entertainment business.

    Chick-fil-A on Monday announced plans to launch a family-friendly entertainment app — called Chick-fil-A Play — to feature original animated shows, scripted podcasts, games, recipes and more.

    “Designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in-between, the free app will be loaded with a wide variety of content and original entertainment for all ages to enjoy,” reads a Monday press release.

    The app will be available Nov. 18, according to Chick-fil-A.

    You – and your kids – can lock, hide apps on iPhone now: What to know

    Monday’s announcement did not detail the subject matter of the podcasts, e-books or recipes to be available in the Play app. But the company did promise “new adventures” with an animated version of its somewhat-literate Chick-fil-A cows. The press release also included a short trailer for the upcoming season of “Evergreen Hills,” an original animated fantasy series produced by Chick-fil-A.

    “Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” Dustin Britt, the executive director of brand strategy at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with Monday’s release. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together.”

    A sign hangs outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Chick-fil-A’s announcement comes about two months after Deadline reported that the company was planning to launch a possible streaming service. At the time, Deadline reported that Chick-fil-A was looking to produce a game show and an unscripted series for the platform; a representative for Chick-fil-A was not immediately available to comment for further comment.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    WAVY News 1021 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Denny’s expects to close 150 locations by the end of 2025
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    RnB Block Party returns to Norfolk Scope Arena Oct. 25
    WAVY News 103 days ago
    National Teen Driver Safety Week continues; how to help keep your child safe
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    Meta again testing facial recognition software to fight ‘celeb bait’ scams
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    A true homecoming for one Grassfield family
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    VSP’s Unsolved Crimes Analytic Team awarded for work in decades old homicides
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Police: Man shot on Harlow Ct. in Hampton
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    SITW Festival 2025: Dates requested, finalizing contract
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Here’s how to prep your home for Halloween trick-or-treaters
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck on interstate
    WAVY News 1021 hours ago
    These are the ‘rattiest’ cities in the US, according to Orkin’s 2024 report
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    National Teen Driving Safety week opens up important conversations with young drivers
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    NPD investigating car crash on Raby Road
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    VSP: 1 dead in single-vehicle Accomack County crash
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WAVY News 101 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy