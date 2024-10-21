Open in App
    • WAVY News 10

    Organizers to hold candlelight vigil in honor Mamta Kafte, victims of domestic violence

    By Paola Belloso,

    2 days ago

    MANASSAS PARK, Va. ( DC News Now ) — Local organizers are holding a candlelight vigil in honor of Mamta Kafte and all of the victims of domestic violence.

    Organizers said the goal is to help people ‘step out of abuse and into the light.’

    The candlelight vigil will take place on Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Signal Hill Pavilion.

    There will also be domestic violence resources that will be provided by the organizers to anyone who needs them.

