Organizers to hold candlelight vigil in honor Mamta Kafte, victims of domestic violence

MANASSAS PARK, Va. ( DC News Now ) — Local organizers are holding a candlelight vigil in honor of Mamta Kafte and all of the victims of domestic violence.

Organizers said the goal is to help people ‘step out of abuse and into the light.’

The candlelight vigil will take place on Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Signal Hill Pavilion.

There will also be domestic violence resources that will be provided by the organizers to anyone who needs them.

