Epic Discounts: Fall grilling upgrades

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Enjoy the outdoors in comfort without spending a lot of money

Fall is a beautiful time of year to get outside and enjoy the final days of being able to grill. It’s also a great time to upgrade some kitchen essentials.

We’ve got Epic Discounts that will allow you to keep warm at sporting events, simplify cooking and live life to the fullest this autumn season.

Epic Discounts to shop right now

Woodenhouse Spatula Set

First up, we have some beautiful serveware from Wooden House. These spatulas are not only functional but also stylish enough to leave on your countertop. Serveware is often overlooked, but these are perfect for any gathering. Plus, they’re on sale, so it’s a great time to stock up and refresh what you currently are working with.

Get them while they’re 36% off.

Ocoopa Electric Hand Warmers

Next, we have rechargeable hand warmers from Ocoopa. Any hockey/football/soccer mom will tell you that they’re always freezing, so these are a must-have for anyone attending games in a cold environment. Unlike disposable hand warmers, these are eco-friendly, and they have a great battery life that’ll keep your hands warm throughout the entire game.

We’ve found them on sale for less than $30.

Mountain Grillers Meat Claws

At first, I wasn’t sure what to make of the Meat Claws, but after cooking with them, I realized they’re a game-changer for anyone who loves cooking meat. It makes pulling apart meat so quick and easy, leaving it perfectly shredded every time. Whether you’re hosting a potluck or a tailgate, this will help you deliver a show-stopping dish.

You can add this essential for 25% off right now.

Kona Bbq Grill Brush

Lastly, we have an incredible grill brush. I’ve been grilling long enough to know that finding the perfect grill brush can be a challenge, but this one really stands out. It’s sturdy, effective and feels like the solution I’ve been searching for because it won’t leave bristles on the grill.

Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.



Check out our Daily Deals for the best products at the best prices and sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter full of shopping inspo and sales.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.