Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAVY News 10

    Large fire breaks out at landmark grocery store in Fayetteville

    By Rodney Overton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YaApI_0wFRBWoC00

    FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire was still underway more than two hours after a Saturday night blaze broke out at a landmark grocery store in east Fayetteville, officials said.

    The fire was reported around 10:05 p.m. at Kinlaw’s Supermarket at 1802 Sapona Road, at the corner of S. Plymouth Street and Sapona Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

    “The first unit arriving on scene advised they had heavy fire showing,” officials said in the release.

    A working fire was declared and more resources were sent to the scene.

    “A defensive operation was declared,” the news release said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj0PX_0wFRBWoC00
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    Kinlaw’s Supermarket, which specializes in meat, was founded on January 2, 1979, and is a local, family-owned-and-operated business, according to the company.

    Images from the scene Saturday night showed smoke coming from the building and at least two large ladders spraying water onto the roof of the grocery store.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKabY_0wFRBWoC00
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    After more than two hours, flames were still seen coming from the building.

    S. Plymouth Street and Sapona Road near the fire scene were closed to traffic late Saturday.

    “Units will be on scene for an extended amount of time conducting firefighting operations,” officials said just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

    Fire officials said Sunday morning that the building is a total loss and the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZw1f_0wFRBWoC00
    Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

    No injuries have been reported, according to Fayetteville Fire officials.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WAVY News 104 days ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WAVY News 103 days ago
    Family of North Carolina groom shot 15 times in road rage incident hours after vows say he was 'stolen'
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Pet dies in 2-alarm house fire in Newport News
    WAVY News 103 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Arrest made in I-664 road rage shooting in Chesapeake
    WAVY News 104 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns to Portsmouth after 58-day patrol
    WAVY News 1016 hours ago
    Docs: Former Williamsburg James City County coach charged with soliciting a minor
    WAVY News 104 days ago
    Portsmouth to start crime, gun taskforce
    WAVY News 109 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WAVY News 1012 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WAVY News 1019 hours ago
    Norfolk dog attack caught on camera
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck on interstate
    WAVY News 1016 hours ago
    VSP’s Unsolved Crimes Analytic Team awarded for work in decades old homicides
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WAVY News 1016 hours ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WAVY News 1016 hours ago
    Dog rescued from wreckage days after Haymarket house explosion
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    National Teen Driving Safety week opens up important conversations with young drivers
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting on W. 30th St.
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    WAVY News 1021 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    A true homecoming for one Grassfield family
    WAVY News 101 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy