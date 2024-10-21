Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAVY News 10

    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident

    By Kimber Collins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrOqq_0wFQCoiE00

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Dramatic video of a road rage incident turned violent.

    Video provided by Josie on the Go shows a Marcos pizza delivery driver in a chokehold Friday evening by a large man in a cowboy hat.

    According to sources, the driver identified as 22-year-old Dakota Cain Orme was allegedly followed by a white Ford truck to the store on Front Beach Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQWIY_0wFQCoiE00
    22-year-old Dakota Orme, victim

    The man in the passenger side of the truck then got out and choked Orme unconscious before forcefully tossing him to the ground.

    Other workers at Marcos and people nearby came to assist the young man. He was taken to the hospital. Orme is reported to be in the ICU with a brain bleed and other injuries.

    Panama City Beach Police at last check said Orme is stable.

    PCBP arrested 33-year-old Dustin Alexander McDowell on Saturday. McDowell is facing aggravated battery and tampering with evidence charges.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb1ZP_0wFQCoiE00
    Dustin McDowell, charged in road rage case

    Mcdowell, from Georgia, was allegedly the passenger in the truck seen in the videos. Police were able to track down the Ford in a neighborhood in west Panama City Beach.

    No official word yet on what sparked the road rage to begin.

    Read the official release from Panama City Beach Police below:

    The Panama City Beach Police Department announces the arrest of Dustin Alexander McDowell, 33, from Loganville, Ga. McDowell is currently facing charges of Aggravated Battery and Tampering with Evidence.

    On the evening of Friday, May 26 at 6:54 p.m., our officers responded to a reported incident in the parking area of Marco’s Pizza. Upon arrival, officers interacted with witnesses who described seeing a man, identified as McDowell, assaulting another man.

    According to the accounts given, McDowell was seen placing the victim in a rear choke hold, lifting him off the ground, and continuing this action until the victim lost consciousness. Once unconscious, McDowell allegedly threw the victim to the ground forcefully. The victim was taken immediately to a local hospital for treatment.

    Witness statements were backed up by several videos of the incident, showing the sequence of events as described. It was reported that after the incident, McDowell left the scene in a white Ford truck with a temporary license plate.

    The following day, Saturday, May 27, officers located the vehicle in a neighborhood on the west end of Panama City Beach, with its temporary license plate removed. Shortly thereafter, McDowell was located and brought in for questioning. During his post-Miranda interview, McDowell made statements implicating himself in the incident.

    This case is currently active and our investigation is ongoing. PCB Police would like to extend our appreciation to those who provided crucial information that led to this arrest. Should anyone have additional information related to this incident, please contact the department at (850) 233-5000.

    Panama City Beach Police
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WAVY News 1019 hours ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Docs: Former Williamsburg James City County coach charged with soliciting a minor
    WAVY News 104 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Arrest made in I-664 road rage shooting in Chesapeake
    WAVY News 104 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck on interstate
    WAVY News 102 hours ago
    Chesapeake Schools votes to continue post-Labor Day start to school year
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WAVY News 1012 hours ago
    OBX native and mother shot to death near Vegas, stepfather charged
    WAVY News 1014 hours ago
    National Teen Driving Safety week opens up important conversations with young drivers
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    NPD: 1 woman seriously hurt after auto-pedestrian crash on Chesapeake Blvd.
    WAVY News 1020 days ago
    RnB Block Party returns to Norfolk Scope Arena Oct. 25
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Portsmouth couple wondering where their mail is
    WAVY News 104 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    National Teen Driver Safety Week continues; how to help keep your child safe
    WAVY News 1020 hours ago
    ‘I want to make a change’: Mother adopts Manson St. following son’s death, stroke in August
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Over 339K moved to North Carolina last year: Where did they come from?
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WAVY News 1012 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Police: 1 shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WAVY News 1016 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WAVY News 1016 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy