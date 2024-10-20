Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAVY News 10

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zK0Z_0wElxtZA00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    RnB Block Party returns to Norfolk Scope Arena Oct. 25
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Oscar misses Florida in active October
    WAVY News 103 hours ago
    16-year-old boy charged in connection to shooting at Country Village
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Photo: Traffic slowly moving after vehicle fire on I-64 in Norfolk
    WAVY News 106 hours ago
    HRS: Stem day at Naval Station Norfolk
    WAVY News 102 hours ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    WAVY News 102 hours ago
    Police: 1 shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 shootings in past month in Portsmouth, including 3 Sunday
    WAVY News 1020 hours ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    WAVY News 1014 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    ODU Football gears up for first-ever Thursday night game in Norfolk
    WAVY News 1016 hours ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    WAVY News 102 hours ago
    Dog rescued from wreckage days after Haymarket house explosion
    WAVY News 1012 hours ago
    Man pleads guilty after seriously hurting his 2 kids in drunken crash
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting on W. 30th St.
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    National Teen Driver Safety Week continues; how to help keep your child safe
    WAVY News 103 hours ago
    Police: Man dead and woman injured after shooting in Suffolk
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Organizers to hold candlelight vigil in honor Mamta Kafte, victims of domestic violence
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Fire crews respond to large house fire on King Street
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    80-year-old Mechanicsville man wins 10th ribbon for largest watermelon, a friendly rivalry comes to an end
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Asheville annual holiday tradition canceled due to Helene
    WAVY News 102 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy