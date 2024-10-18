WJCC Schools announces new acting superintendent

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) Public Schools have announced Daniel Keever, Ph.D. as their new acting superintendent.

During the WJCC School Board meeting, Keever was announced as the acting superintendent, effective Feb. 1, 2025, following Dr. Olwen Herron’s retirement on Jan. 31.

According to a release, Keever joined WJCC Schools as their Chief Operating Officer in 2021, and has served as the Deputy Superintendent since 2023.

Daniel Keever, Ph.D. (Courtesy: WJCC Schools)

“Naming the acting superintendent early was important to the board to help foster continuity among our staff and community,” WJCC Schools Board Chair Sarah Ortego said. “Dr. Keever is a respected leader with a breadth of experience and deep commitment to serving students, staff, families and the WJCC School community. We look forward to our continued collaborative work and anticipate a smooth transition under his steady leadership.”

Keever’s 30-year public education career includes serving as Senior Executive Director for High Schools in Virginia Beach, experience as a school security officer, teacher, instructional specialist, assistant principal and principal.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving WJCC Schools as Acting Superintendent and I am humbled by the trust and confidence the School Board has placed in me,” Keever said. “I appreciate the strong tradition of excellence that has been established and understand the important work we have ahead. I look forward to continued collaboration with our staff, students, families and community to peruse excellence and champion the success of every student.”

