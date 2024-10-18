York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced passing of beloved K9

York-Poquoson sheriff K9 death

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a beloved K9 on Thursday, deputies said.

Deputy Sheriff K9 Saber passed away on Wednesday night.

“Saber was a member of this agency’s family and our community,” the release states. “We know how much his passing affects us all. Please keep Sergeant Brett Schultz, his family, and the K9 division members in your thoughts and prayers.”

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.