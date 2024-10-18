Open in App
    • WAVY News 10

    York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced passing of beloved K9

    By Kenzie Finch,

    2 days ago

    York-Poquoson sheriff K9 death

    YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a beloved K9 on Thursday, deputies said.

    Deputy Sheriff K9 Saber passed away on Wednesday night.

    “Saber was a member of this agency’s family and our community,” the release states. “We know how much his passing affects us all. Please keep Sergeant Brett Schultz, his family, and the K9 division members in your thoughts and prayers.”

    JAZZY 757
    1d ago
    Sending my condolences
