Steve’s Setlist: More of that crisp fall sunshine

It’s fall y’all and we’re blessed with yet again another beautiful weekend of weather. Expect some brisk mornings and cool, crisp afternoon autumn sunshine through the weekend. The dry pattern that develops will hold for quite some time, too, and this month of October could go down as one of the drier ones on record.

Track 1

Autumn Leaves by Frank Sinatra

Truly feeling like fall through Friday and the weekend… after starting the morning in the low to mid 40s, Friday afternoon should feature highs in the mid 60s. The typical high this time of year is closer to 70°, so the cool sunshine Friday should feel more like November!

Track 2

More of You by Chris Stapleton

More of that crisp autumn sunshine through both Saturday and Sunday…. and beyond. Temperatures will slowly rebound this weekend to seasonal levels… with highs near 70° both Saturday and Sunday. Expect calmer conditions to go along with the bright blue skies.

Track 3

No Rain by Blind Melon

Of course, there’s no rain to worry about for this weekend, but it’ll also be real difficult to get any significant rainfall next week, too. The big dry pattern setting up could bring autumn sunshine to Hampton Roads for the next five to seven days. There’s a possibility of some rain in the extended outlook, towards the end of the next week, but those chances remain slim.

Enjoy the fall sunshine this weekend!

-Steve

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.