    • WAVY News 10

    Disturbing video shows road rage suspect fatally shooting man in Los Angeles

    By Will Conybeare,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oq1u_0w5ztArv00

    Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

    Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire on the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger.

    The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. on the northbound side of the 5 near South Lorena Street in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighborhood.

    Police say that, in the moments leading up to the incident, a gold Cadillac and a dark-colored SUV, said by police to be a Dodge Durango, were involved in some sort of altercation, which escalated into a shooting.

    “The occupants of the Dodge Durango exited and starting firing on the occupants of the gold Cadillac,” CHP Lt. Bob Purvis said Thursday. “The gold Cadillac driver was able to make a U-turn and drive back southbound in the northbound lanes.”

    The driver of the Cadillac was seriously injured, while a passenger inside the vehicle was killed. The decedent was only identified as a man in his 20s.

    Aerial footage from Sky5 in the aftermath of the shooting shows the Cadillac had collided into several vehicles shortly after the incident. Thousands of motorists were stuck on the freeway for hours due to the ensuing investigation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gj49E_0w5ztArv00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYhO2_0w5ztArv00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDAdm_0w5ztArv00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgMyS_0w5ztArv00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Credit: @hugoboss01)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTvBZ_0w5ztArv00
      Video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the terrifying moment a road rage suspect opened fire the driver of another car on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, fatally wounding him and seriously injuring a passenger, on Oct. 10, 2024. The alleged gunman is circled. (Credit: @hugoboss01)

    New dashcam video obtained exclusively by KTLA shows the victim’s damaged Cadillac swerving erratically as they tried to make a U-turn to get away from the suspects.

    The Cadillac’s tires can be heard screeching as they came to an abrupt halt and started reversing, but as they began driving the wrong way on the freeway, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

    The gunman is then seen fleeing on foot, seemingly tripping and falling at one point. They are also seen picking up something they appeared to have dropped when they fell.

    Neither of the two suspects connected to the deadly shooting have been identified as of Saturday morning, and no descriptions have been released.

    A motive for the shooting was not immediately established.

