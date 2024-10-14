Epic Discounts: Deals on Halloween essentials

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Shop these spooky deals for a frightfully fun Halloween

If you haven’t noticed, Halloween is right around the corner and time is running out to get the costumes and decorations you need.

We’ve got Epic Discounts on some essentials, from crafts to costumes.

Epic Discounts to shop right now

Surebonder Halloween Hot Glue Guns

Want to take your DIY game up to another level this Halloween? Grab a hot glue gun from Surebonder. Their glow-in-the-dark glue sticks are perfect for décor and any other spooky projects you may have.

Right now, you can find their products up to 50% off.

Vinkor Flameless Candles

Up next are remote-controlled, battery-operated candles—safe and stylish for creating that eerie ambiance without the worry of wax spills.

You can grab a set now for less than $35.

Chameleon Mono Clip In Bang $65-$182

Lastly, elevate your Halloween costume with wigs from The Wig Company. Whether you’re channeling Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter, these high-quality wigs will bring your look to the next level.

Find the perfect style for whatever costume you’re putting together for as low as $65.

Jacob Palmer is the Sr. Director of Content Operations for BestReviews .

Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.

