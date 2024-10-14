Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WAVY News 10

    Sam’s Club opening location in Texas, but there’s no checkout lanes

    By Kyler Swaim,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTd6i_0w5zt3m500

    GRAPEVINE, Texas ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A new Sam’s Club is set to open in Texas, but, according to CEO Chris Nicholas, there won’t be any checkout lanes.

    In a recent interview at GroceryShop 2024 in Las Vegas, Nicholas said that a location in Grapevine, Texas, opening on October 17 will be the club’s first all-digital store. The store is reopening after it was damaged by a tornado nearly two years ago.

    CNBC reported that customers will have to use their Scan and Go app on their smartphones to ring up purchases as they go through the aisles.

    Sam’s Club raising pay for nearly 100,000 store workers

    The company reported one in three Sam’s Club members use Scan & Go when shopping at clubs.

    Where the cash registers would normally be are online-only items on display, such as a 5-carat lab-grown diamond and a 12-foot Christmas tree. Shoppers can scan a QR code on the items to get more information or to purchase them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrVez_0w5zt3m500
    This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows shoppers leaving a Sam’s Club in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

    Nicholas said the Grapevine location is part of Sam’s Club’s strategy to “pioneer the future of retail” by creating a store that manifests the vision of fully digital engagement across its operations.

    Chris Walton with Forbes said the purpose of the store is to be a testing ground to “understand the puts and takes of omnichannel warehouse club retailing.”

    Are shoppers legally required to stop for receipt checkers at store exits?

    Nicholas said in the interview that not having the checkout lanes allows them to reimagine the floor space. The new layout will allocate more space for employees to prepare online orders, approximately four times as much as the traditional store, Walton said.

    Earlier this year, Sam’s Club rolled out new exit technology that allows customers to walk under an archway as their carts are scanned using AI technology, leaving no need for an employee to look at their receipt .

    Nicholas told CNBC there will be no change to the number of workers at the store; however, some of them will have new roles.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Man accused of Elizabeth City murder found dead in apparent suicide
    WAVY News 1021 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges, state attorney says
    WAVY News 1012 hours ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Coworkers charged with stealing dog named ‘Mully’ from Cary apartment
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Tom Donohue, former longtime Chamber of Commerce CEO, dies
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Norfolk casino groundbreaking set for October 30
    WAVY News 1015 hours ago
    De-escalation training for crisis intervention teams will soon be universal statewide
    WAVY News 1015 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Watch: Ohio police officer ‘attacked’ by giant inflatable pumpkin
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Woman Who Sued Company for Not Giving Her a Farewell Card Finds Out They Did Buy a Card But Almost No One Signed It
    Latin Times18 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile18 days ago
    How to keep your home warm without breaking the bank
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    The Pioneer Woman describes her new vintage-inspired furniture as ‘elevated ranch’
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    Single mother identified as New Jersey train operator killed in crash with tree
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WAVY News 1021 hours ago
    Santiago Figaredo serving up a bite of his culture in Virginia
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    Online bidding opens for Norfolk International Airport auction of lost and found, surplus items
    WAVY News 1013 hours ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    WAVY News 1017 hours ago
    Man injured following early morning shooting in Newport News
    WAVY News 102 days ago
    Shots fired at VSU, university was on lockdown
    WAVY News 101 day ago
    VBPD looking for suspects who stole credit cards from woman at TJ Maxx
    WAVY News 108 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy