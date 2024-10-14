Open in App
    • WAVY News 10

    Man injured following early morning shooting in Newport News

    By Dana Hazzard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8hjs_0w5y7kch00

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning.

    According to dispatch, officers were called to the Wenwood Square Apartments in the 12000 block of Biltmore Court at 3:41 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpGox_0w5y7kch00

Courtesy- Raven Payne
    Courtesy- Raven Payne

    When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot inside of a residence. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    There is no suspect information at this time.

    If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

    Comments / 3
    Xavier
    1d ago
    punks with guns is all 757 is.. until one role up on a real OG
    Xavier
    2d ago
    wow again? all yall do here is shoot! scared to take a ass whooping
