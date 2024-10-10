Open in App
    757 Sober Rides campaign offers Lyft credit for Columbus Day

    By Kenzie Finch,

    2 days ago

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — October is one of the most dangerous months on Virginia Highways, according to Drive Safe Hampton Roads. The 757 Sober Rides campaign is offering a Lyft credit for rides in Hampton Roads for Columbus Day weekend.

    Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride campaign from Oct. 12 though Oct. 14. This is available for those traveling to and from Hampton Roads southside and the peninsula.

    During this campaign, area residents ages 21+ can download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive their $15 credit for a safe transportation home.

    Times Valid:

    • 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. until 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13
    • 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, until 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14

    The code only works during the designated timeframes for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads.

    The promo code will be posted at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at www.DriveSafeHR.org/757-sober-ride. Valid while supplies last.

