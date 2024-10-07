Open in App
    • WAVY News 10

    2 injured in JCC hit-and-run incident in, suspect in custody

    By Kevin Cheek,

    1 days ago

    JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A hit-and-run in James City County has left two people with serious injuries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqX6K_0vxwdxCH00
    Mark Garrett (Courtesy of the James City County Police Department)

    Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter at 6485 Centerville Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people suffering from serious injuries on the ground near their vehicle.

    Witnesses told police the two people were loading groceries into their car when a white Dodge Caravan plowed into them and took off in the direction of James City County’s Law Enforcement Center.

    Officers found the Dodge Caravan, in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot. Inside the vehicle was 67-year-old Mark Garrett of James City County. Garrett was questioned and taken into custody without incident at 10 p.m.

    The victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

    According to witness accounts and surveillance footage, Garrett had been driving through the lot before the incident and police do not believe that he knew the victims.

    Garrett was the vehicle driving without a valid license, according to police. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, operating a Vehicle with a suspended/revoked license and hit-and-run with injuries.

    Garrett is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond. This is still and active investigation and police are working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to explore additional charges.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

    sigenjoyer9k
    1d ago
    I know the victims of this attack. They’re both in stable condition but have both gone through horrid surgery’s to the this point. This guy wasn’t on drugs or drunk he was just driving around waiting for a victim.
    Mellanee Larew
    1d ago
    What in the world is going on in JCC? Seems like there’s been an uptick in crime lately.
