2 injured in JCC hit-and-run incident in, suspect in custody

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A hit-and-run in James City County has left two people with serious injuries.

Mark Garrett (Courtesy of the James City County Police Department)

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter at 6485 Centerville Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people suffering from serious injuries on the ground near their vehicle.

Witnesses told police the two people were loading groceries into their car when a white Dodge Caravan plowed into them and took off in the direction of James City County’s Law Enforcement Center.

Officers found the Dodge Caravan, in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot. Inside the vehicle was 67-year-old Mark Garrett of James City County. Garrett was questioned and taken into custody without incident at 10 p.m.

The victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

According to witness accounts and surveillance footage, Garrett had been driving through the lot before the incident and police do not believe that he knew the victims.

Garrett was the vehicle driving without a valid license, according to police. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, operating a Vehicle with a suspended/revoked license and hit-and-run with injuries.

Garrett is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond. This is still and active investigation and police are working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to explore additional charges.

