6 people, including 3 children, hurt in crash involving Suffolk school bus

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Six people, including three children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving school bus at the intersection of Bridge Road and College Drive.

Officials said school bus number 410 from Creekside Elementary School was the bus involved in the crash.

The six people injured include one child on the school bus, two children from other vehicles, and three adults. All of them are expected to be OK.

Both southbound lanes of College Drive heading towards Bridge Road and the northbound lanes of Bridge Road from Chesapeake are currently closed.

The students have been safely returned to Creekside Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick them up from the school.

