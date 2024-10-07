Open in App
    • WAVY News 10

    6 people, including 3 children, hurt in crash involving Suffolk school bus

    By Kevin Cheek,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekbLy_0vxwXmjO00

    SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Six people, including three children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving school bus at the intersection of Bridge Road and College Drive.

    Officials said school bus number 410 from Creekside Elementary School was the bus involved in the crash.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV2Tx_0vxwXmjO00
    Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue

    The six people injured include one child on the school bus, two children from other vehicles, and three adults. All of them are expected to be OK.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjhaB_0vxwXmjO00
    Photo Credit: Wyatt Young

    Both southbound lanes of College Drive heading towards Bridge Road and the northbound lanes of Bridge Road from Chesapeake are currently closed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PCQA_0vxwXmjO00

    The students have been safely returned to Creekside Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick them up from the school.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

