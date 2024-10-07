Sentara to host free drive-thru flu clinics Oct. 12

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Health will host a free drive-thru flu event on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone at least 18 years old is eligible to receive a free flu shot from the comfort of their vehicles.

Appointments are not required, but vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The clinics will be held rain or shine, visit sentara.com/flushots for a complete list of drive-thru locations.

