    Portsmouth renames street in honor of Va. Sen. Louise Lucas

    By Brian Reese,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JviWQ_0vpNoxSV00

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A street next to Rivers Casino Portsmouth has been renamed in honor of Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth).

    A ceremony was held over the weekend for the occasion, featuring Lucas, Rep. Bobby Scott, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke and other officials. There were also performances from several marching bands, including from Manor, I.C. Norcom and Churchland high schools.

    The effort to rename the former TCC Drive to L. Louise Lucas Drive was headed by Barry Jenkins-Randall and Church and Community in Action (CCIA), a local nonprofit.

    Lucas, 80, has been a major figure in Virginia and Portsmouth politics for decades. In 1984, she became the first Black woman to serve on Portsmouth City Council, and was first elected to the Virginia General Assembly back in 1991. She recently made history by becoming the first Black woman to serve as president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate , as well as chair the Senate Finance and Appropriation Committee.

    The location of the street renaming was fitting, as Lucas was a longtime champion for bringing a casino to Portsmouth. Rivers opened back in January 2023 as the first freestanding casino in Virginia history.

    Lucas spoke at the ceremony and thanked all of those who supported her.

    “When I purposed in my heart when I was a young woman that I wanted to be a servant of my city, I had no idea that it would lead me to this point,” Lucas said. “So all of the things that I have accomplished have been because you put faith in me, and you kept me there, long enough to be in a position where I am now able to do more than I’ve ever been able to do before.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

