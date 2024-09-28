U-Haul offers free storage for those affected by Helene

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U-Haul is offering free storage to those impacted by Helene at participating locations.

Regional offices in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are extending one-month of free self-storage or U-Box portable container usage to families and individuals who need a dry and secure space to keep their belongings during the storm clean-up.

The free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each individual company-owned and operated location.

