    • WAVY News 10

    U-Haul offers free storage for those affected by Helene

    By Kevin Cheek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQxwC_0vn8IX4500

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U-Haul is offering free storage to those impacted by Helene at participating locations.

    Regional offices in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are extending one-month of free self-storage or U-Box portable container usage to families and individuals who need a dry and secure space to keep their belongings during the storm clean-up.

    The free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each individual company-owned and operated location.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

