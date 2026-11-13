Waverly has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are listed through Humphreys County Humane Society and can be visited at PetSmart Bellevue.

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humphreys County Humane Society

Phone: (615) 495-4811

Church knows he’s a handsome guy and is waiting patiently at PetSmart Bellevue for his new family. If you’re looking for a striking, grown-up cat to share your home, he’d love a visit.

👉 Meet Church and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humphreys County Humane Society

Phone: (615) 495-4811

Sally spent almost two months at the Waverly Animal Shelter and is now enjoying her time at PetSmart Bellevue. She’s more than ready to settle into a forever home with people who will love her for life.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humphreys County Humane Society

Phone: (615) 495-4811

Buffy is a young kitty waiting at PetSmart Bellevue, hoping to meet her perfect match. If you’d like a younger cat with lots of life ahead, she could be just the one.

👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humphreys County Humane Society

Phone: (615) 495-4811

Mocha is a beautiful little kitten, and everyone says so. You can meet her at PetSmart Bellevue—if you’re looking for a cute “looker” of a kitten, she’d love to show off for you.

👉 Meet Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humphreys County Humane Society

Phone: (615) 495-4811

Latte has made it to PetSmart Bellevue and is ready to find his forever home. His photo may be a little shy (he’d already tucked himself into his kennel), but you can still see what a pretty kitten he is in person.

👉 Meet Latte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Humphreys County Humane Society

Phone: (615) 495-4811

Lucy is another sweet kitten from Humphreys County Humane Society, also available through PetSmart Bellevue. She’s looking for a safe, loving home where she can grow up.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Waverly, TN or Bellevue, please consider stopping by PetSmart Bellevue or calling Humphreys County Humane Society at (615) 495-4811 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.