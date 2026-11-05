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🏥 Waverly TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Waverly’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from long‑term care to retail pharmacy to home health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.
Assistant Director of Nursing
- Employer: Humphreys County Care and Rehab
- Location: Waverly, TN
- Type: Full-time (72–84 hours per 2 weeks)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and support nursing staff in a geriatric, long‑term care setting while helping keep the facility in line with state and federal regulations. Good fit if you’re a licensed nurse in Tennessee with long‑term care experience who enjoys supervising, chart review, and improving quality of care.
Staff Pharmacist FT
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Waverly, TN
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $60.00 – $73.00 per hour
- Application Window: Anticipated close 05/03/2027
Front‑line pharmacy role where you’ll dispense, counsel, and immunize while helping run daily operations and support the Pharmacy Manager. Comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and bonus eligibility, plus a steady schedule in a national retail setting.
LPN Weekends – Homecare
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Waverly, TN and surrounding area
- Type: Part-time (weekends; FT, PT, PRN options available)
- Pay: $30 – $35 per hour
Provide one‑on‑one private duty nursing in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and a slower pace than facility work. Offers weekly pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and ongoing training, with both adult and pediatric cases and day, evening, or night shifts depending on assignment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak schedules or patient types for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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