🏥 Waverly TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Waverly’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from long‑term care to retail pharmacy to home health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Humphreys County Care and Rehab

Humphreys County Care and Rehab Location: Waverly, TN

Type: Full-time (72–84 hours per 2 weeks)

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support nursing staff in a geriatric, long‑term care setting while helping keep the facility in line with state and federal regulations. Good fit if you’re a licensed nurse in Tennessee with long‑term care experience who enjoys supervising, chart review, and improving quality of care.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Waverly, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $60.00 – $73.00 per hour

Application Window: Anticipated close 05/03/2027

Front‑line pharmacy role where you’ll dispense, counsel, and immunize while helping run daily operations and support the Pharmacy Manager. Comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and bonus eligibility, plus a steady schedule in a national retail setting.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Waverly, TN and surrounding area

Type: Part-time (weekends; FT, PT, PRN options available)

Pay: $30 – $35 per hour

Provide one‑on‑one private duty nursing in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and a slower pace than facility work. Offers weekly pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and ongoing training, with both adult and pediatric cases and day, evening, or night shifts depending on assignment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can tweak schedules or patient types for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.